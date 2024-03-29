Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Shares Up 3.2%

Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 230,864 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 218% from the average session volume of 72,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Cabral Gold Stock Up 6.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. The firm has a market cap of C$31.71 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 2.24.

About Cabral Gold

(Get Free Report)

Cabral Gold Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company with primary focus on gold properties in Brazil. Its flagship holds 100% interests in the Cuiú Cuiú gold project located in the state of Para in northern Brazil. Cabral Gold Inc was formerly known as San Angelo Oil Limited. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cabral Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabral Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.