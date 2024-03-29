Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.
Caledonia Mining has increased its dividend by an average of 18.7% annually over the last three years. Caledonia Mining has a dividend payout ratio of 69.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Caledonia Mining Price Performance
Shares of Caledonia Mining stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.07. 44,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.03 million, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.68. Caledonia Mining has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caledonia Mining
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating on shares of Caledonia Mining in a research report on Thursday.
Check Out Our Latest Report on CMCL
Caledonia Mining Company Profile
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interest in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; Bilboes, gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Caledonia Mining
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.