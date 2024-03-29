Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCLGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

Caledonia Mining has increased its dividend by an average of 18.7% annually over the last three years. Caledonia Mining has a dividend payout ratio of 69.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Caledonia Mining stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.07. 44,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.03 million, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.68. Caledonia Mining has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 8,650.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 12,630 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Caledonia Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating on shares of Caledonia Mining in a research report on Thursday.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interest in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; Bilboes, gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

