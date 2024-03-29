Caprock Group LLC Acquires 14,314 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 176.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,314 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 468.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.1 %

CHD stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.31. 1,731,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,737. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $105.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.47. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 37.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $28,553,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,703,613.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $28,553,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,703,613.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 373,052 shares of company stock worth $38,603,796 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

