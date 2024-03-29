Caprock Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Allstate by 19.2% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Allstate by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Trust CO raised its position in Allstate by 3.5% during the third quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 2,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALL traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,735,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,279. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $173.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.48 and its 200-day moving average is $140.38.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.36) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -296.77%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Allstate from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Allstate from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

