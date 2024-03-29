Caprock Group LLC Buys 17,336 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,336 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 85,003.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,229,499,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,301,000 after purchasing an additional 34,189,954 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,884,000 after purchasing an additional 32,558,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.60. The company had a trading volume of 33,461,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,326,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $125.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.27.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.