Caprock Group LLC Buys 7,824 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 247.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 105.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total transaction of $11,224,604.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ TSCO traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $261.72. 646,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,236. The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $268.02.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.61%.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.