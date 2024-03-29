Caprock Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Caprock Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $70,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 70,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,658,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $480.70. 4,065,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,299,928. The company’s 50 day moving average is $462.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.78. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $366.29 and a twelve month high of $483.23. The company has a market capitalization of $384.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

