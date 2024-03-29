Caprock Group LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Caprock Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,180,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,506,000 after acquiring an additional 10,062 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,770,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $268.33. 1,132,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,881. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $260.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.06 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.50.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at $56,235,056.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Illinois Tool Works news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at $56,235,056.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,471 shares of company stock worth $48,712,316 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

