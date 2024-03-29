Caprock Group LLC Has $1.59 Million Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% in the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.71. 3,688,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,964,617. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $94.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.17.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 42.06%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

