Caprock Group LLC Has $1.85 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 80.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,258 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $28,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total value of $5,810,645.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,510,086.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,153 shares of company stock worth $44,107,332 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.7 %

PANW stock traded up $1.87 on Friday, hitting $284.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,400,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,726,015. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.30 and a 12-month high of $380.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.07. The stock has a market cap of $91.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.21.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.82.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

