Caprock Group LLC Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Caprock Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.36.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV stock traded down $1.42 on Friday, hitting $518.54. 875,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $521.18. The stock has a market cap of $120.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $501.14 and a 200 day moving average of $475.76.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

