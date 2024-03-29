Caprock Group LLC Has $2.32 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,817 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 317.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 146 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays raised Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $238.00 to $302.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.38.

NYSE:NSC traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $254.87. 1,001,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $263.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

