Caprock Group LLC Increases Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 53,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 35,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,280,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760,398. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.13. The stock has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.56 and its 200-day moving average is $35.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

