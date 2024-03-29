Caprock Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 439.3% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $71,779.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,209 shares of company stock worth $408,453 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ZTS traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,395,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,983,741. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.03 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.24. The firm has a market cap of $77.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.33.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

