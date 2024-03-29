Caprock Group LLC Purchases 30 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794,236 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,697,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,029,550,000 after acquiring an additional 92,606 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,542,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,345,403,000 after purchasing an additional 19,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lam Research by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,857,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,164,490,000 after buying an additional 56,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lam Research by 10.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,642,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,029,386,000 after purchasing an additional 159,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $811.68.

LRCX stock traded up $5.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $971.57. The stock had a trading volume of 664,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,944. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $907.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $762.59. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $480.45 and a twelve month high of $1,007.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $678,037.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,920,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,895 shares of company stock valued at $15,666,586. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

