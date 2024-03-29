Caprock Group LLC Purchases 34,879 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 283.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,879 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,399,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 16.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,768,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,478,000 after buying an additional 247,896 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 37.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,029,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,897,000 after purchasing an additional 832,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth $4,377,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,159,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,675,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.67. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $41.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.26%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In related news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on KHC. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KHC

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.