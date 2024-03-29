Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Trading Down 0.1%

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $71.70 and last traded at $72.34. Approximately 6,865,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 7,884,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.38.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.12.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $587,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,198,371.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $587,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,198,371.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,522,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,584 shares of company stock worth $14,200,769 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,199,000. Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $811,000. Ariston Services Group acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

