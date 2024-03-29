Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, an increase of 55.3% from the February 29th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph F. Iv Meade bought 582 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,474.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemung Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Chemung Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 352,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 13.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 102.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the second quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

CHMG traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.48. 3,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.21. The company has a market cap of $201.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.20. Chemung Financial has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $51.36.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $23.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.52 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 18.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Chemung Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

