Chilton Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,486 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 92.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,033,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,590,533,000 after purchasing an additional 317,483 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,311,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,334,173,000 after purchasing an additional 196,238 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,474,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,203,635,000 after purchasing an additional 619,370 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in 3M by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,535,000 after purchasing an additional 825,223 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM traded up $1.48 on Friday, reaching $106.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,386,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,793,627. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $113.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MMM

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.