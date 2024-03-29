Chilton Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,000 Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 77.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,498,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,498,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $505,992.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,320.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,444 shares of company stock valued at $4,414,889 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EXP traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $271.75. 278,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.34. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.17 and a fifty-two week high of $272.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.99.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $558.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.23 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 40.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 7.06%.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

