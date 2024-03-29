Chilton Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,537,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,100,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,053 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,307,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,224 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,441,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,560,000 after purchasing an additional 86,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on O. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE O traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,318,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,409,523. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18. The firm has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 6%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 244.45%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

