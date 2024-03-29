Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Chilton Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,236 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WES. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,519,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $912,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855,558 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 13.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,746,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $564,936,000 after buying an additional 2,520,712 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,345,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,887,000 after buying an additional 500,806 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,477,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $149,163,000 after acquiring an additional 802,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 14.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,012,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,417,000 after purchasing an additional 623,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,271. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $24.89 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.65 and a 200 day moving average of $29.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 2.83.

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $858.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 88.46%.

In related news, Director Kenneth F. Owen bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.96 per share, with a total value of $237,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lisa A. Stewart acquired 2,500 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $87,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,555.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth F. Owen bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.96 per share, for a total transaction of $237,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,510.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WES. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

