Chilton Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 383.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Mondelez International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $70.00. 9,931,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,827,783. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. DA Davidson began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

