Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 92 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total transaction of $447,649.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,200.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $6.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,128.88. 292,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,250. The company has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,072.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $989.80. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $821.61 and a 1-year high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,085.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ORLY

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.