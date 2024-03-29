Chilton Capital Management LLC Takes $1.11 Million Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,501,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $389,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,546,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $15,898,000.

Shares of SGOV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.71. 5,425,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,281,092. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.47. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.04 and a 52 week high of $100.74.

