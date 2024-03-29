Chilton Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Herc by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,837,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,484,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Herc by 8.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Herc by 14.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 350,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,677,000 after acquiring an additional 45,427 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,545 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.10, for a total value of $564,009.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,560,647.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRI. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp downgraded Herc from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Herc Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE HRI traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.30. 213,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,471. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.27. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $93.97 and a one year high of $171.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.06 million. Herc had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

Herc Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

