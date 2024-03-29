China National Building Material (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Shares Down 10.3%

Shares of China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Free Report) were down 10.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.20 and last traded at $17.20. Approximately 52,967 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 745% from the average daily volume of 6,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.18.

China National Building Material Stock Up 1.6 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.67.

China National Building Material Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in building material, new materials, and engineering technical services businesses. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and glass fiber, as well as composite and lightweight building materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China National Building Material Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China National Building Material and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.