Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $649.60.

Cintas Stock Up 0.2 %

CTAS stock opened at $687.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $620.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $567.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cintas has a 12-month low of $438.59 and a 12-month high of $704.84.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,866,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 600,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,637,000 after purchasing an additional 85,662 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 8.6% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 34.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Cintas by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 407,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,584,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

