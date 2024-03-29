CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) CEO Purchases $12,673.00 in Stock

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Gatto purchased 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $12,673.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,020. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
CION Investment Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSE:CION traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.00. 366,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,071. CION Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82.
CION Investment Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.36%. CION Investment’s payout ratio is currently 77.27%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CION Investment
CION Investment Company Profile
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CION Investment
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.