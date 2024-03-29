CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) CEO Purchases $12,673.00 in Stock

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Gatto purchased 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $12,673.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,020. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:CION traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.00. 366,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,071. CION Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.36%. CION Investment’s payout ratio is currently 77.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CION. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in CION Investment by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CION Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $1,680,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 117,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 56,624 shares during the period. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CION Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CION Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

