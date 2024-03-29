Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires 11,727 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,727 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AES by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,923,000 after buying an additional 1,285,423 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AES by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,239,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $958,553,000 after purchasing an additional 844,270 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in AES by 38.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,821,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256,781 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in AES by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,486,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $714,911,000 after purchasing an additional 693,158 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AES by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,753,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,415,000 after purchasing an additional 283,075 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

AES Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of AES traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.93. 11,784,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,393,664. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.54. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. AES had a return on equity of 38.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 209.10%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

