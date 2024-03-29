Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys 1,450 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ossiam boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 51.7% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 312.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 296.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

LSXMK traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,625,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333,152. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.62. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $22.24 and a one year high of $31.67.

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,188,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,682,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,570,489.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 5,162,408 shares of company stock valued at $154,412,919 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

