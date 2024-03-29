Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,186,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at $957,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 302,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 49,702 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 965,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,316,000 after purchasing an additional 22,502 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 41,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 21,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on FTAI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $45.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.45.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTAI traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,104. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $68.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.03.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $312.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.04 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 223.80%. FTAI Aviation’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

