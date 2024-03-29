Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,737 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.47, for a total transaction of $6,917,281.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $198,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,001,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.47, for a total transaction of $6,917,281.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,504,435 shares of company stock worth $703,629,367 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $8.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $485.58. The company had a trading volume of 15,212,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,086,339. The business’s 50-day moving average is $467.03 and its 200-day moving average is $376.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.54 and a 52 week high of $523.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

