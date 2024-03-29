Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,418 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 4,514.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 146.5% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 115.0% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.99. The company had a trading volume of 10,775,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,232,717. The company has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.47.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

