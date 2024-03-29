Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $698,000 Stock Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTEN. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 212,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth $460,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 223,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 30,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 601,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTEN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.94. 11,047,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,261,620. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

Insider Activity at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 187,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $2,204,254.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,473,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,011,093.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Featured Articles

