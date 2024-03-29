Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $817,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 59,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

PEP stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.01. 5,710,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,548,546. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.99. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $240.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.02%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

