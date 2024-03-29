Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of Pure Cycle worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Pure Cycle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,203,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pure Cycle by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,287,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,163,000 after purchasing an additional 249,089 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pure Cycle by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 109,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pure Cycle during the 4th quarter worth about $1,116,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Pure Cycle during the 4th quarter worth about $1,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Pure Cycle Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCYO traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.50. The company had a trading volume of 29,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,925. The stock has a market cap of $228.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Pure Cycle Co. has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $13.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pure Cycle ( NASDAQ:PCYO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 35.45% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $5.39 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th.

Pure Cycle Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

