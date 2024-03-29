Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases 60 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 38,727 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,540 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on GS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.10.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $417.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,409,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,199. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $419.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $388.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

