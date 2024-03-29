Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Raises Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) by 919.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 483,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435,925 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of GrafTech International worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 1,559,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 25,169 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 5.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 232,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 12,014 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 20.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 16,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 36.5% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 353,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 94,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at GrafTech International

In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $8,630,129.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,352,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,376,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GrafTech International Stock Performance

Shares of GrafTech International stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.38. 2,867,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,339,124. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $5.32.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.20 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a negative net margin of 41.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on GrafTech International in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on GrafTech International from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on GrafTech International from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on GrafTech International from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.88.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

