Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,928 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price objective (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.29.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.0 %

CI stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $363.19. 1,162,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,122. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $333.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.55. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $365.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $11,084,500.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,618,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,144 shares of company stock valued at $39,296,330 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

