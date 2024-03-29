Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $7,451,828.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at $5,095,812.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total transaction of $49,588.15. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,998.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total transaction of $7,451,828.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at $5,095,812.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,775 shares of company stock worth $8,823,080. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE:LH traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.46. 607,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,167. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.09 and its 200-day moving average is $214.08. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $174.20 and a twelve month high of $234.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 61.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on LH shares. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.