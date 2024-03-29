Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 3,650 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.77. The stock had a trading volume of 223,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,588. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $23.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.88.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.