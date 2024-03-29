Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 71 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after buying an additional 791,710 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,557 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.82.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.49. 57,628,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,801,392. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.02 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $291.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.97.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

