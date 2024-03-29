Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 996 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $137.22. 1,441,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,856,237. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $111.83 and a 12 month high of $141.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

