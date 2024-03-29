Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $160.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CLX. Bank of America raised Clorox from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Clorox from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.06.

NYSE CLX opened at $153.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.70 and a 200-day moving average of $140.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. Clorox has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clorox will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 761.92%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,341,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,622,000 after acquiring an additional 44,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,141,000 after acquiring an additional 466,197 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clorox by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,725,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,349,000 after buying an additional 100,920 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Clorox by 17.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,415,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,517,000 after buying an additional 357,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Clorox by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,184,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,356,000 after buying an additional 47,879 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

