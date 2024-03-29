Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.64 and last traded at $30.64. Approximately 34 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.53.

Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average of $28.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period.

Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF (ESGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index composed of 100 equities from developed markets outside of the US (excluding REITs). Securities are screened for dividend yields and the Investment Managers proprietary ESGM Ratings that draw on the SASB materiality framework.

