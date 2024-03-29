Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.18

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.18 and last traded at $44.12, with a volume of 37691 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.46.

CMCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $254.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.57%.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, SVP Lara Mario Y. Ramos sold 9,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $349,233.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,241. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 9,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $392,063.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,257.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lara Mario Y. Ramos sold 9,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $349,233.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,241. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 350.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 13,440.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

