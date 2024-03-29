Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.71

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.71 and last traded at $16.69, with a volume of 659785 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.44.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.19.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 490.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,089,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566,633 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 78.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,928,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,995 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3,529.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,758,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,308,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,875 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,257,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,319 shares during the period. 10.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.