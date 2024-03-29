Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) Short Interest Up 218.2% in March

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 218.2% from the February 29th total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Concord Medical Services Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CCM traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 11,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,023. Concord Medical Services has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

About Concord Medical Services

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, together its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Network and Hospital. Its services include linear accelerators and external beam radiotherapy, proton therapy system, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife system, and diagnostic imaging services.

