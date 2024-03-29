Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 215.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.96.

Shares of NYSE ED traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.81. 1,785,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.94 and its 200 day moving average is $89.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Consolidated Edison’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.24%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

